



It’s a common theme in every pre-match speech, from every wrestling coach: “win big, lose small”. Meaning, score bonus points, but do not give up bonus points.

Just a week ago, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were defeated by Minnesota because of bonus point defeats. Last night, verse No. 10 Wisconsin, the Knights were able to gut out a dual meet victory of criteria mostly due to their ability to lose by decision.

The fight to keep bouts close started right away, as Shane Metzler faced No. 16 Connor Brown. Metzler, who has seen his share of bonus point defeats, was able to weather the storm early against Brown. Metzler escaped by giving up a mere 8-2 decision to Brown.

Following, Nick Suriano did what he does best, scoring points. Suriano used a relentless attack to rack up a 14 – 5 major decision over Jens Lantz. The bonus point victory put Rutgers ahead for an early lead.

Peter Lipari stuck to the game plan as well, only giving up a decision to a ranked foe as well. The bonus point defeat set the stage for Anthony Ashnault and John Van Brill to regain the lead with decisions.

After the break, Rutgers fans held their breath, as the top half of the lineup had to win another couple of matches, and hang on for dear life for a Scarlet Knight victory. The middle and upper weights rose to the occasion.

Everyone knows that Evan Wick is the hammer in the University of Wisconsin’s lineup. His accolades and ranking are both as recognizable as his unique height. The question was not “who can hang with Wick?” It was a matter of “who is going to wrestle Wick?”

As Scarlet Knight fans have seen, Steph Glasgow, the regular 165 – lb starter, has been dealing with a knee injury. The freshman has had to call several injury timeouts over the course of his last few matches. It was doubtful that Glasgow was going to make an appearance. And if he was, it probably was not going to be pretty.

That “who” was Anthony Oliveri.

Oliveri, who was making his dual meet debut, was able to keep Wick at bay for the first two periods. However, once Wick was able to get on top, the tides changed a bit. Wick used his go-to leg ride for a couple of sets of back points. However, Oliveri was able to keep the #3 165 – lber in the country to a major decision.

Following a Grello win and a Gravina loss, the match was tied at 13 apiece. Matt Correnti, one of Rutgers’ hottest wrestlers, was facing Beau Breske, a Nebraska transfer. The winner of the bout would give their team the advantage heading into the heavyweight match.

Correnti and Breske exchange a couple of scores, keeping the score tight, with Correnti taking a lead into the third period. On a mat return, Correnti transitioned into a tilt, getting a two count to his extend his lead. Correnti kept his winning streak alive, moving it to seven in a row, winning a 7 – 4 decision over Breske.

It all came down to Christian Colucci. Colucci was taking on Trent Hillger, the No. 10 heavyweight in the country. All Colucci had to do was avoid giving up a bonus point loss. If Hillger only won by decision, Rutgers would win on criteria.

When the final whistle blew in the heavyweight match, the score board read 6 – 1 in favor of Hillger. The loss was one of the best in Colucci’s life, as it clinched the match for the Scarlet Knights.

The criteria Rutgers won on was most match points scored in non-pin matches. Rutgers had their first victory over a top 10 team since they defeated Lehigh in 2016. Up next, Rutgers will have another test against No. 3 Oklahoma State at home. The dual will make it the first time the Cowboys have ever made their way to Piscataway.



