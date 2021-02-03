TheKnightReport - Rutgers Wrestling forced to withdrawal from Big Ten quad meet

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

Rutgers Wrestling has been forced to withdrawal from their upcoming quad-meet with Michigan State, Indiana, and Nebraska. The report came out Wednesday night that due to a COVID-19 issues within the program, Rutgers medical staff decided it would be best if the Scarlet Knights did not make the trip.

Big Ten protocol requires athletes who test positive to be out a mandatory 17 days. Luckily for Rutgers Wrestling, that still allows time for positive-tested athletes to be back before the post-season.

TKR has learned that the Scarlet Knights still anticipate wrestling their dual meet with Maryland on February 19th. If Rutgers is able to compete against the Terrapins, it will eliminate concerns of wrestlers not meeting the four-match minimum to qualify for the post-season. Most wrestlers have wrestled four matches, however, starters such as Sammy Alvarez, Brett Donner, and Christian Colucci are style shy of that magic number.

TKR will follow up on this story when we hear more.

