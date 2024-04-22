The wrestling world has become very familiar with Bishop McCourt and the success they have had with young talent. The charge has been led by wrestling phenom, Bo Bassett, with Jax Forrest, Melvin Millar, and Gibson right alongside. All of the aforementioned are nationally ranked wrestlers, and have had success both within the state of Pennsylvania, and on the national scene.

Rutgers Wrestling has flipped a big-time Pennsylvania recruit, who was previously committed to Penn State. Mason Gibson , who wrestles for Bishop McCourt high school in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to continue his college career with the Scarlet Knights. The announcement comes a little over a week after Gibson’s decommitment from Penn State University.

Gibson started his high school career with a second-place finish in the PIAA state tournament back in 2021. Due to recruiting accusations against McCourt, McCourt and all their wrestlers were deemed ineligible for the 2022 and 2023 postseason. Gibson came back to the PIAA state tournament in 2024, now a senior, finishing his career with a fourth-place medal.

Prior to high school, Gibson broke onto the scene in 2019, when he won a Super 32 title in the high school division as an eighth grader. Gibson then later went on to two Fargo titles at the U16 level – one in freestyle and one in Greco. Gibson also has a number of other podium finishes at both Fargo and Super 32, along with an NHSCA national title.

Gibson finished the year ranked 13th in the country at 132-lbs in Flowrestling’s final 2023-24 national rankings. He also ranks 14th on FloWrestling’s 2024 Big Board.

In college, Gibson projects to be a 133-lb prospect. With returning All-American, Dylan Shawver, in the Rutgers lineup, Gibson will likely redshirt his first season on the banks. However, when he does get his shot, Gibson will be an immediate impact guy.

If you look over the course of Gibson’s career, it may appear he has lost a step throughout high school. The only thing that has slowed him down over the years has been injuries. When healthy, Gibson is as good as anyone. He can be a great replacement for when Shawver graduates, as he will not be an easy guy to replace. This is a great cherry on top for Goodale and his staff, capping off what is a great 2024 recruiting class.