Kyle Kiss , of Ocean Township, NJ, will take over for Harry Turner as Rutgers wrestling’s director of recruiting. Turner, someone who quietly played a major role behind the scenes for the program, left Rutgers in July to become New Jersey City University’s first ever men’s wrestling coach.

Kiss, a four-time New Jersey State place winner, went on to wrestle at UNC after his graduation for Ocean High School in 2007. While at UNC, Kiss wracked up 70 wins and three ACC conference tournament medals.

After his collegiate career came to an end in 2011, Kiss stayed on as an assistant coach in Chapel Hill, prior to accepting a job at Clarion University in 2015.

Kiss brings almost a decade of coaching experience, and 14 years combined as an athlete and coach at the NCAA division one level.

Coach Goodale has a common theme of keeping in-state talent home. That approach doesn’t just applies to his wrestlers, but his staff as well.

In a press-release, Goodale expresses his excitement to bring home another exceptional New Jersey talent.

"We're excited to bring Kyle on staff," Goodale told ScarletKnights.com. "A Jersey guy who has successfully wrestled at the highest level of the sport”, Goodale said about Kiss jointing the Rutgers staff."

“Kyle will be a tremendous asset in our recruiting efforts as we continue to look for the best athletes in the country to compete here at Rutgers”.