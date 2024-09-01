Freshman Shaela Bradley scored her first collegiate goal at 26:54 of the first half to give Rutgers a 1-0 lead, on a tally that would end up being the game winner as the Scarlet Knights shut out the Maine Black Bears on Sunday afternoon. While the rest of the Garden State may have been enjoying a relaxing Sunday during the long Labor Day holiday weekend, that was not the case for the Scarlet Knights women’s soccer team. Undefeated Maine (2-0-2) came into the match against Rutgers and immediately took control of the game, pressing on offense and forcing RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to make a diving save within the first two minutes of the contest.

But it was the Scarlet Knights who drew first blood, as senior Riley Tiernan raced down the right side of the pitch and drew the defense towards her. Once they had committed, Tiernan made a superb pass to a wide-open Bradley, who easily buried the ball into the back of the net to give Rutgers the one-goal lead.

Less than eight minutes later, the Knights scored again as senior Kylie Daigle first faked a shot, then rifled it past Maine goalkeeper Jessica Kasacek at 33:17 to give RU a 2-0 advantage.