There are moments that define games, seasons and careers, and RU fans may well have seen that happen at 85:49 of Rutgers’ match against the number one ranked team in the nation.

The Michigan State Spartans (8-0-3) came into the game looking to maintain their NCAA ranking with the backing of 2,381 hometown fans in DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing.

Besides a prolific offensive attack, MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks had entered the match with a 0.89 goals-against-average, and the Scarlet Knights would clearly have their hands full.

But Rutgers, while not ranked in the top 25 nationally, was certainly not going to be a pushover. Sporting a seven-game shutout streak, the Scarlet Knights were leading the Big Ten Conference and were not prepared to relinquish that position.

As one might well expect, the game was a tight affair, where defense was the order of the day.

While the Spartans did have the better of the play through the first 45 minutes, each time MSU threatened the RU goal, the experienced Scarlet Knights’ backline would swarm to the ball, intercepting passes and forcing any scoring chances to be attempted from outside the box.

When the Spartans did break through the defense to get a quality shot, Knights’ goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer would come out to challenge the shooter and make her hurry the attempt.

Through the first half of the game, the Spartans registered seven shots, while the Scarlet Knights could muster only three, and the contest stood level with a 0-0 tie.

It looked like the game could well end in a draw, as the teams continued to grind up and down the pitch for most of the second half.

However, with less than 11 minutes left to play, the Spartans broke the scoreless deadlock when forward Mackenzie Anthony’s shot trickled past Bodmer, rolling into the back of the Rutgers goal. The scoring play appeared to be a missed offsides call by the officials, but after stopping to review it, the goal was upheld.