Rutgers Women's Soccer Downs Washington, 1-0

Just 3:17 into the match, a deep, lofty pass from Emily Mason perfectly set up team captain Riley Tiernan, who put a shot past Washington goalkeeper Olivia Juarez to give the Scarlet Knights the early 1-0 lead.

But that’s not the way it went for the Huskies.

Having just come off a 3-0 shutout of Maryland, the Washington Huskies were looking to continue their new-found success in the Big Ten Conference in their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Scarlet Knights.

From there, the match settled into a back-and-forth affair, with both teams seeing their opportunities snuffed out by smothering defenses. As the first 45 minutes drained from the clock, the Scarlet Knights maintained their one-goal lead.

In the second half, a rejuvenated Huskies squad continued to press the attack, challenging the RU defense and goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer.

For the game, Washington out-shot Rutgers, 9-7, but the RU defense, which is among the stingiest in the nation this season, would not surrender the equalizer.

Every time the Huskies rushed the Rutgers net, the RU defense covered the attackers like a wet blanket, so that anything that did come through to Bodmer was easily gobbled up by the sophomore goalkeeper.

Their sixth straight shutout victory was a true team win for the Scarlet Knights, as they remained undefeated against Big Ten opponents.

The Knights will now pack up for their trip to the State of Michigan, as they will faceoff against the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, September 26. Michigan is mired in one of their worst starts in recent memory, standing with a 1-7-1 record. The game is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. start and will be carried by the Big Ten network.

Conversely, the Scarlet Knights’ opponent on Sunday, September 29, the Michigan State Spartans, are among the best teams in the conference. The Spartans are led by a trio of prolific scorers, Meg Hughes, Emily Matthews, and Bella Najera. The match against the Spartans is scheduled for a 12:00 noon start time, and will be carried on the Big Ten Plus network.