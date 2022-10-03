Sam Kroeger launched a rocket off her left foot that beat Purdue goaltender Kailey Kimball giving Rutgers a 1-0 lead at 4:21, which turned out to be the only goal the Scarlet Knights would need in their Sunday showdown with the Boilermakers. For the junior from West Milford, N.J., it was the thirteenth goal of her career.

On a sunny afternoon in front of 583 fans at Folk Field, the Scarlet Knights derailed the Boilermakers, paced by two goals by Emily Mason and another shutout by goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. While Mason’s brace was her first-ever multi-goal game, McClelland’s clean sheet was the forty-first of her collegiate career. Should she be able to collect five more, she will hold the Rutgers record for shutout performances. Leading 1-0, the Scarlet Knights collected their second goal of the match at 11:18 when, off a Kylie Daigle corner kick, Mason found the loose ball in front of the Purdue goal when Kimball could not maintain control and put it into the back of the net.

From there the game settled in, with the Scarlet Knights clearly in control both on the scoreboard and on the pitch. The Boilermakers struggled to get anything of substance going against the Rutgers defense, while the Scarlet Knights patrolled the field like sharks in a feeding frenzy. Play got scrambly in front of the Purdue net yet again with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half when sophomore Riley Tiernan made an incredible, blind backward deflection to put the ball squarely in front of the Boilermakers’ net. The ball was then deflected by senior Allison Lynch, and was corralled and settled by freshman Allie Post. The ball then deflected to junior Becci Fluchel, who attempted a quick shot on goal that was blocked by Purdue midfielder Abigail Roy.

