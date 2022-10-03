Rutgers Women's Soccer dominates over Purdue, winning 3-0
Sam Kroeger launched a rocket off her left foot that beat Purdue goaltender Kailey Kimball giving Rutgers a 1-0 lead at 4:21, which turned out to be the only goal the Scarlet Knights would need in their Sunday showdown with the Boilermakers. For the junior from West Milford, N.J., it was the thirteenth goal of her career.
On a sunny afternoon in front of 583 fans at Folk Field, the Scarlet Knights derailed the Boilermakers, paced by two goals by Emily Mason and another shutout by goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. While Mason’s brace was her first-ever multi-goal game, McClelland’s clean sheet was the forty-first of her collegiate career. Should she be able to collect five more, she will hold the Rutgers record for shutout performances.
Leading 1-0, the Scarlet Knights collected their second goal of the match at 11:18 when, off a Kylie Daigle corner kick, Mason found the loose ball in front of the Purdue goal when Kimball could not maintain control and put it into the back of the net.
From there the game settled in, with the Scarlet Knights clearly in control both on the scoreboard and on the pitch. The Boilermakers struggled to get anything of substance going against the Rutgers defense, while the Scarlet Knights patrolled the field like sharks in a feeding frenzy.
Play got scrambly in front of the Purdue net yet again with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half when sophomore Riley Tiernan made an incredible, blind backward deflection to put the ball squarely in front of the Boilermakers’ net. The ball was then deflected by senior Allison Lynch, and was corralled and settled by freshman Allie Post. The ball then deflected to junior Becci Fluchel, who attempted a quick shot on goal that was blocked by Purdue midfielder Abigail Roy.
The rebound caromed across the goalmouth where Purdue’s Sydney Hunt looked to get the ball out of the danger zone. But just before she could reach it, Mason came in with a sliding effort a step ahead of Hunt, putting the ball into the net for a three-goal Rutgers advantage at 35:35. That is the way the score stayed as the half drew to a close, with the Scarlet Knights out-shooting the Boilermakers 20-3 through the first forty-five minutes of play.
In control of the game, the Scarlet Knights were willing to play keep away, limiting the Boilermakers’ chances, while not gambling with possessions. Purdue, feeling the urgency of now needing three goals to tie in the final 45 minutes, came out with a determination, but the RU defense proved too much. While Purdue outshot the Scarlet Knights 7-6 in the second half, Rutgers never appeared to be in any real jeopardy. When Purdue’s offensive threats did come to fruition, McClelland was there to make the saves and preserve the shutout for Rutgers.
Now 11-1-1, the Scarlet Knights have outscored opponents 34-8 this season, with Allison Lowrey (7-3-17), Kroeger (7-2-16), Daigle (4-5-13) and Sara Brocious (3-6-12) leading the team. Meanwhile, McClelland has enjoyed another good season in net, posting a .789 save percentage with a paltry 0.63 goals against average.
The Knights will head back to Piscataway to get ready for a return to action against Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Hoosiers are currently 2-4-6 this season, and are in the throes of a four-game losing streak. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Yurcak Field.
