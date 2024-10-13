Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0

At the start of the day, the Scarlet Knights were on a streak that had seen them collect either a win or tie in the last ten matches, with their last defeat coming at the hands of UMass on August 25. On a clear, sunny perfect fall day in Piscataway, Rutgers looked to keep that recent success rolling, but from the start of the match, it was clear that the Iowa Hawkeyes had other ideas. Coming into the match, Rutgers was ranked as the No. 15 team in the nation, seated in third place (5-0-2) in the Big Ten standings. By comparison, while ranked No. 9 in the nation, Iowa stood right behind them in fourth place (5-1-1) in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes started the game looking every bit a Top Ten team in the nation, as they controlled the majority of play for much of the first ten minutes. That’s when sophomore Sofia Bush, assisted by Kenzie Roling and Berit Parten, put a shot past RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer at 34:17 to give the Hawkeyes the lead, 1-0.

The 1,180 fans at Yurcak Field soon saw more of the same, as the Hawkeyes led in nearly every statistical category, collecting nine shots, four of which were on goal, and notching six corner kicks through their hard work. Despite the offensive domination, the Hawkeyes held just a one-goal advantage through the first 45 minutes. Determined to change the tide of play, the Knights turned up the energy at the start of the second half, getting early penetration into the Iowa zone. But the shots that materialized from those possessions did not find their mark. Iowa, however, quickly doubled their lead when senior Meike Ingles found the back of the net through traffic at 49:03 to put Iowa up, 2-0.