Rutgers women's lacrosse reaches second round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 11-ranked and unseeded Rutgers women's lacrosse team advanced into the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Friday night, Rutgers took down No. 23 Saint Joseph's in the first round, 17-10, at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook. The Scarlet Knights rushed out to an 8-1 first quarter lead and held serve from there. The eight goals tied the most Rutgers scored in a single quarter this season. Rutgers went ahead 3-1, and then expanded its lead with five more goals in the frame. "We spoke today about starting strong and finishing strong," Rutgers head coach Melissa Lehman said. "I was so proud of the way our team performed from start to finish. There was no question that when we came out, this team was on a mission."

Taralyn Naslonski tallied a game-high six points with four goals and two assists while Janey Galski netted a new career-high four goals as well. Marin Hartshorn had four assists, too, and Jenna Byrne chipped in with two goals and two assists. Kate Carolonza also scored three times while Cassidy Spilis and Ashley Moynahan both scored twice in the victory. St. Joe's made a charge to make it 14-10 with 12 minutes to go, but Rutgers, which made the Big Ten Tournament final, ended the game with three unanswered goals. Rutgers led 12-6 at halftime. Meghan Ball recorded 10 draw controls, scooped up five ground balls, and caused five turnovers. Hartshorn also caused a pair of turnovers while Sophia Cardello, who is from the area, stopped six shots. Rutgers outshot St. Joe's, 31-24, including 22-16 on goal. It also won 18 draws compared to 13 for St. Joe's and had six more ground balls (21-15). "We just played our game," said Naslonski. "We wanted to come out with a fire under us and do what we do best. We were able to play Rutgers lacrosse right out the gate."

