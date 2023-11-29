Rutgers women's basketball defeated Delaware State 82-48 in a Wednesday morning matchup, as part of the annual Recess Game featuring local schools. The Scarlet Knights improve to 4-5 on the year while the Hornets fall to 0-6 Kaylene Smikle once again led the way for Rutgers, putting up a career-high 33 points, including 19 in the first half. Destiny Adams added 19 points and six rebounds, while Chyna Cornwell notched another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. "It's a great feeling," Smikle said. "To have a career-high and have a great win for my team, they're all very supportive."

The game started off pretty slowly, with both teams struggling to get into an offensive rhythm. Delaware State scored the first four points of the game after a couple of turnovers by the Scarlet Knights. While the defense improved from there, Rutgers still could not get into the scoring column until the 6:10 mark in the opening quarter. The two teams traded buckets as the Scarlet Knights began to get back into the game, but still trailed 20-16 after one quarter. Once the second quarter began, the team began to fully wake up. The Scarlet Knights outscored the Hornets 25-7, a period dominated by Cornwell where she scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Delaware State shot just 20% from the floor and turned the ball over seven times. "We just talked about our standard," Washington said on the turnaround. "And playing at a higher standard. It's been about 20 days since our season started, from November 6th to November 29th. We've played a lot of basketball, we just came back from Vegas, and there's an element for us where we're a little tired. I get that, but we talked about on the bench, before and after the game, at halftime, we have to be overcomers."