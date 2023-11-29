Rutgers women's hoops takes down Delaware State behind Smikle's career game
Rutgers women's basketball defeated Delaware State 82-48 in a Wednesday morning matchup, as part of the annual Recess Game featuring local schools. The Scarlet Knights improve to 4-5 on the year while the Hornets fall to 0-6
Kaylene Smikle once again led the way for Rutgers, putting up a career-high 33 points, including 19 in the first half. Destiny Adams added 19 points and six rebounds, while Chyna Cornwell notched another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.
"It's a great feeling," Smikle said. "To have a career-high and have a great win for my team, they're all very supportive."
The game started off pretty slowly, with both teams struggling to get into an offensive rhythm. Delaware State scored the first four points of the game after a couple of turnovers by the Scarlet Knights. While the defense improved from there, Rutgers still could not get into the scoring column until the 6:10 mark in the opening quarter. The two teams traded buckets as the Scarlet Knights began to get back into the game, but still trailed 20-16 after one quarter.
Once the second quarter began, the team began to fully wake up. The Scarlet Knights outscored the Hornets 25-7, a period dominated by Cornwell where she scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Delaware State shot just 20% from the floor and turned the ball over seven times.
"We just talked about our standard," Washington said on the turnaround. "And playing at a higher standard. It's been about 20 days since our season started, from November 6th to November 29th. We've played a lot of basketball, we just came back from Vegas, and there's an element for us where we're a little tired. I get that, but we talked about on the bench, before and after the game, at halftime, we have to be overcomers."
In the second half, it was more of the same. The Scarlet Knights started the third quarter on a 12-1 run, holding the Hornets to a 23% clip from the floor in the period. Adams and Smikle led the way, scoring 9 and 8 points, respectively.
"I think our main focus is really our connectedness and our togetherness," Adams said. And I think we took really big steps in Vegas towards that I think we played the best basketball we've played since the season started and I'm just really proud of everybody for really locking in and being committed on what we're trying to do as a team."
Rutgers held a 64-38 lead at the end of the period, putting the game out of reach before the final frame had begun.
In that final frame, the Scarlet Knights outscored the Hornets 18-10, with Smikle putting the finishing touches on her career performance. She reached the 30-point mark after stealing a pass on the perimeter and taking it all the way for an easy layup. She surpassed her previous career-high of 29 points, set against Maryland last year.
Smikle, who dealt with an injury throughout the offseason and close to the start of the season, feels like she's really getting back to herself after three consecutive 20-point performances.
"I think it feels good because I feel more like myself," she said. A little more conditioned, so that helps a lot getting back."
The Scarlet Knights continued to flex their frontcourt advantage, scoring 48 points in the paint, while also grabbing 46 rebounds and putting up 19 second-chance points. The team also blocked 12 shots, including four by Antonia Bates, who continues to lead the team in that category.
Rutgers will be back in action on Friday night hosting Lafayette at Jersey Mike's Arena.
"We're still learning how each other play," Washington said. "We're learning how to play the style of play that we want to play. And, you know, we're getting better, slowly but surely."
--------------------------------------------------------------
