PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women’s basketball team took on Niagara University this evening inside the RAC for the programs third out of conference matchup of the season. The Scarlet Knights started out the game with a little scoring spree going on a quick 11-3 run in the first couple minutes of play and the scoring continued from there. Rutgers ended the night by beating Niagara, 87-37.

Rutgers Hoops head coach C.Vivian Stringer spoke to the press after the game to discuss her team’s performance and more.

“I’m really pleased with how the team played,” Stringer told the media during the postgame presser. “They were very unselfish and they played together. You can appreciate that we enjoy playing with each other, it’s a great thing. The defense was on and the offensive execution was there. We were a little nervous in the beginning, but a couple minutes in and we were fine.”The Scarlet Knights were led by redshirt junior guard Arella Guirantes, who managed to score 24 points, while shooting 9-of-16 (56.2%) from the field.

“I think that it’s just another step up from the things I did last year,” Guirantes said. “I started to get my rhythm towards the end of last season and I just knew I had to take a bigger offensive role this year. I’ve also done a lot of offseason work and getting back to the old me. I know I have the ability to be a top scorer.”

“I think with Arella you are starting to realize that she isn’t taking volume shots,” said Coach Stringer. “When she does take those shots, she’s been really accountable. In other words her shooting percentage is high and that makes a world of difference.”

Along with some solid shooting, the Rutgers defense showed off as they forced 19 turnovers and held Niagara to just 20.3% shooting from the field.

“We are going to be accountable on defense and we are playing more with an attitude,” Stringer said. "It isn’t okay if we go out and score 10 points and then give up 15. We are working really hard on not letting any team score and I thought we did pretty good with that today.”Next up for the women’s basketball team, they will welcome the 3-0 Harvard Crimson to Piscataway this Sunday for a 2pm EST matchup.