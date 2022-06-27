Rutgers Women's Hoops All-Time Assists leader Tasha Pointer to join staff

New Rutgers women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington has made her first addiition to her coaching staff today as she has brought in former Scarlet Knights guard Tasha Pointer as an assistant coch.

"It is an absolute blessing to welcome Tasha Pointer back home to Rutgers," said head coach Coquese Washington via a press release. "Tasha is a Scarlet Knight legend and I am beyond thrilled that she will, once again, lead our program as an assistant coach. Her experience as a former player and alum, her passion for coaching, and her love for this University are traits that will have a powerful impact on our student-athletes. I am so excited to have her with us as we build the next era of Rutgers women's basketball."

The former Scarlet Knights guard spent five seasons on the banks as a a player from 1997-2001, where she appeared in 128 games scoring 1,456 points all while recording a program high in both assists (839) and steals (292).

Following her time on the banks, Pointer was drafted in the fourth round of 2001 WNBA Draft. Pointer went on to spend multiple years in the league before joining the college coaching ranks, where she has been both an assistant coach and head coach in each of the past 18 seasons with programs such as Columbia, Xavier, Rutgers, St. John's, Northwestern and Illinois-Chicago.

