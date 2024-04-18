With the April signing period underway, the Rutgers Women's basketball team locked in its second recruit of the 2024 class, as Five-Star guard Kiyomi McMiller signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Scarlet Knights. She joins four-star Zachara Perkins to fill out Rutgers' 2024 recruiting class.

RECRUITING NOTES...

• Committed to Rutgers on January 6th, 2024. • Currently ranked at No. 27 in espnW's recruiting rankings and No. 26 according to Prospects Nation. • She played her final two seasons of high school basketball at Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey . • As a senior at Life Center, McMiller averaged 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game. • Chose Rutgers over the likes of high-major programs such as Ole Miss and Florida State, as well as Temple.

HONORS...

• McDonald's All-American Nominee • Jordan Brand All-American • Participant in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 21st

DID YOU KNOW?

• In 2023, McMiller became the first high school athlete to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the Jordan Brand. • She is nicknamed "The Product" for her flashy playstyle, featuring quick-twitch athleticism and head-spinning dribble moves. • Her handles and electricity on offense have driven some to compare McMiller to former NBA star Jamal Crawford. • McMiller is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, and began her high school career at Trinity Collegiate School in Darlington, South Carolina. • She comes from a basketball family, as both of her parents have coaching experience at Montgomery College in Maryland. Her father was also an assistant coach at Life Center Academy this season. • McMiller is the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated recruit in head coach Coquese Washington's tenure, and the highest-rated recruit for Rutgers women's basketball since Diamond Johnson in 2020.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING...