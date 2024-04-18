Rutgers Women's Basketball Signee Bio: Five-Star G Kiyomi McMiller
With the April signing period underway, the Rutgers Women's basketball team locked in its second recruit of the 2024 class, as Five-Star guard Kiyomi McMiller signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Scarlet Knights. She joins four-star Zachara Perkins to fill out Rutgers' 2024 recruiting class.
RECRUITING NOTES...
• Committed to Rutgers on January 6th, 2024.
• Currently ranked at No. 27 in espnW's recruiting rankings and No. 26 according to Prospects Nation.
• She played her final two seasons of high school basketball at Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey .
• As a senior at Life Center, McMiller averaged 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
• Chose Rutgers over the likes of high-major programs such as Ole Miss and Florida State, as well as Temple.
HONORS...
• McDonald's All-American Nominee
• Jordan Brand All-American
• Participant in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 21st
DID YOU KNOW?
• In 2023, McMiller became the first high school athlete to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the Jordan Brand.
• She is nicknamed "The Product" for her flashy playstyle, featuring quick-twitch athleticism and head-spinning dribble moves.
• Her handles and electricity on offense have driven some to compare McMiller to former NBA star Jamal Crawford.
• McMiller is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, and began her high school career at Trinity Collegiate School in Darlington, South Carolina.
• She comes from a basketball family, as both of her parents have coaching experience at Montgomery College in Maryland. Her father was also an assistant coach at Life Center Academy this season.
• McMiller is the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated recruit in head coach Coquese Washington's tenure, and the highest-rated recruit for Rutgers women's basketball since Diamond Johnson in 2020.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING...
• Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington: "Kiyomi McMiller is one of the most exciting players I've ever seen play the game of basketball. She is a walking highlight, and our fans are going to love watching her breathtaking performances in Jersey Mike's Arena. She is a fast-paced guard which fits in well with how we like to play. Moreover, she is highly competitive and is ready to elevate Rutgers women's basketball to new heights. It's going to be a lot of fun coaching Kiyomi."
• Five-Star G Kiyomi McMiller: “I picked Rutgers because of the conference. I will be able to play competition every night. I also really liked the team and thought I just connected with the whole team very well. And I also really liked all the coaches and the vision they had for the team and me.”
• McMiller with Urban Magazine: "Some things that I considered is the personality of the team, the connection I have with the coaches, and if they will understand me and the kind of player that I am. There is a mutual trust between me and the coaches… I really like the campus and overall environment. I chose Rutgers because I feel it’s the best place for me, it’s more of a program and i love that most. As soon as I got to the campus, I felt like it was the right school. They are going to be in the Big Ten, which Is the best conference and I will be playing against the best competitors. I just love the school. I love the landscape and I love the feeling of home I feel when I’m there. I can’t wait to wear my uniform with the big “R”."
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board