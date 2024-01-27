For Rutgers, Mya Petticord led the way once again with 15 points and six rebounds. Kassondra Brown and Destiny Adams were the only other two Scarlet Knights in double-figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Wisconsin was propelled by a banner effort from Serah Williams , who scored a career-high 31 points on a blistering 12-for-14 effort from the floor. She also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots for her sixth consecutive double-double. The Brooklyn, New York native carried the offensive load for the Badgers, as Ronnie Porter was the next-highest scorer with 11 points.

Rutgers women's basketball suffered from the same old news, as their losing streak reached 11 consecutive games with a 73-62 loss to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (6-16, 0-9) still have not won a game since December 6th over La Salle, while the Badgers (10-9, 3-6) get back in the win column for the second straight game after losing their previous three games.

Similar to how things have gone for much of the season, Rutgers played relatively well for three quarters but was anchored by one bad one. This time, it was to start out the game.

In the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights were outscored 22-3 and could not get anything going on either side of the floor. Williams scored 8 points, grabbed four rebounds, and blocked three shots just in the opening period to set up the Badgers for their early dominance. In the opening ten minutes alone, Rutgers turned the ball over seven times and shot just 1-for-15.

The second quarter was much more even, as the Scarlet Knights managed to outscore the Badgers 19-15 to head into the locker room down 37-22. Petticord scored 7 in the period, making all three of her field goal attempts. Lisa Thompson scored 6 in the second quarter to help lead the way. Despite the improved second-quarter effort, Rutgers still only shot 25% from the floor in the first half.

The third quarter was once again pretty even, with much of the same action as the previous period. The Scarlet Knights began to cut into the Badgers’ lead, getting into single-digits, but Williams once again had Rutgers’ number on both ends of the floor and kept Wisconsin at arms’ length. Adams, who struggled mightily in the first half, began to get into a rhythm in the third quarter before hitting all three of her field goal attempts in the fourth. Despite multiple runs to close in on getting back in the game, the Badgers still maintained a 17-point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

Rutgers once again showed their fight in the fourth quarter, making things uncomfortable on both ends of the floor for Wisconsin. Midway through, Jillian Huerter hit back-to-back threes to cut the lead to just six. Scores from Adams and Petticord sandwiched a basket from D’Yanis Jimenez to bring the Scarlet Knights to within four. Again, much like previous games that would be the closest Rutgers would get, as Wisconsin closed the final three minutes on a 12-5 run. Ultimately, by the time the final buzzer sounded it was yet again another double-digit loss.

As they have been since the calendar flipped to 2024, Rutgers was without star guard Kaylene Smikle as she deals with a medical issue. Without her abilities as a primary scorer, the Scarlet Knights will be at a disadvantage until she returns, even with players like Adams, Petticord, and Thompson stepping up in her absence.

Rutgers will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday, as they host an upstart Michigan State team at 7 p.m., under first-year head coach Robyn Fralick.