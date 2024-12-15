Rutgers Women's Basketball routs Wagner in penultimate nonconference game

The Seahawks were led by Julia Fabozzi, who led the team with 18 points and was the lone double-digit scorer. Keana Foz scored Wagner's first nine points to start the game, then was held scoreless by Rutgers' defense for the remainder of the game.

Kiyomi McMiller led all scorers with 24 points, reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth consecutive game. She also had her second consecutive double-double - and third in four games - with 10 rebounds. Destiny Adams notched her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds of her own on an efficient 5-for-8 performance from the floor, along with 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Wagner in dominant fashion at Jersey Mike's Arena 86-48 on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights won their second straight game in nonconference play, overwhelming the Seahawks at the rim on both ends of the floor.

Wagner kept up in the early minutes thanks to Foz's efforts, but Rutgers ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run and was off to the races from there. The Scarlet Knights outscored the Seahawks 26-10 in the second quarter.

Much of the reason for Rutgers' big lead in the second quarter was the efficiency from the three-point line. The Scarlet Knights shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, especially needed for a team that has struggled to consistently knock down threes this season. That confidence in the first half bled into the second half as they shot 4-for-16 in the second half from three-point range, with many of the attempts coming when the game was out of reach.

The Scarlet Knights also flexed their muscle at the rim once again, outrebounding the Seahawks 51-35 and getting 21 second-chance points to Wagner's 4.

The second half featured much of the same, as Rutgers outscored the Seahawks 41-27, including 26-14 in the fourth quarter. Walk-on guard Deja Young and reserve guard Kennedy Brandt scored their first points of the season on respective three-pointers in the fourth quarter, sending the fans and Scarlet Knights bench home happy as everyone who played in the game scored.

Guard Awa Sidibe was active for the first time this season but did not play, as she cotninues to recover from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entirety of last season. Head coach Coquese Washington said after the game there is not a timetable for Sidibe's return, but she is taking it day-by-day and she will play again once she's ready.

The Scarlet Knights have now gotten consistent production from its two stars and supporting pieces, including from the perimeter, in games where they overwhelmed a nonconference opponent. Building that confidence is key, especially for a month like January featuring a brutal start to the Big Ten schedule.