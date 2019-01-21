Rutgers Women's Basketball now ranked No.14 in latest polls
In the past week, the Rutgers women’s basketball program welcomed two opponents to the RAC and both of them left the arena with a loss. On Wednesday, Rutgers was able to hold off a pesky Purdue team and beat them 65-53 in overtime. After that, they welcomed the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans to town and again claimed victory by a final score of 76-62. With the two victories, the Scarlet Knights have now won 10 straight games, bringing their record up to 15-3 along with 7-0 in conference play.
Last week the program was recognized as one of the top teams in the rankings, where they came in ranked as the No. 20 overall team in the country. In the new AP poll that came out today, the Scarlet Knights are now ranked as the No. 14 team in the whole country.
AP POLL ALERT: Utah women’s hoops ranked for first time in more than decade at No. 21, Notre Dame still tops AP Top 25. See the full poll: https://t.co/9nfo3fjK78 pic.twitter.com/uhiKMDEyeh— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 21, 2019
Along with Rutgers, the Big Ten Conference also has three other teams ranked in the AP poll. Those other ranked programs are No. 11 Maryland, No. 17 Iowa, and No. 23 Michigan State.
Stay tuned for more on the Rutgers women’s basketball team as they are will travel out to the midwest to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday for an 8pm EST matchup.