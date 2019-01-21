In the past week, the Rutgers women’s basketball program welcomed two opponents to the RAC and both of them left the arena with a loss. On Wednesday, Rutgers was able to hold off a pesky Purdue team and beat them 65-53 in overtime. After that, they welcomed the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans to town and again claimed victory by a final score of 76-62. With the two victories, the Scarlet Knights have now won 10 straight games, bringing their record up to 15-3 along with 7-0 in conference play.

Last week the program was recognized as one of the top teams in the rankings, where they came in ranked as the No. 20 overall team in the country. In the new AP poll that came out today, the Scarlet Knights are now ranked as the No. 14 team in the whole country.