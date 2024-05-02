The Rutgers Women's Basketball team made its second addition in the transfer portal, landing a commitment and signing from former Kentucky forward Janae Walker . After only a season as a Wildcat, Walker will have three years of eligibility remaining. She opted to enter the transfer portal after now-former Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy was fired in March.

"I am elated that Janae Walker has joined the Scarlet Knight family," Scarlet Knights head coach Coquese Washington said in a release. "Janae is a talented and versatile forward who adds size and depth to our front court. She has tremendous potential and there is no question she can be an impactful force in the Big Ten."

Walker did not have much of a role for the Wildcats even after playing in 28 games during her true freshman season, playing only 7 minutes per game and averaging 0.9ppg and 1.3rpg. She showed some promise as a rim protector, leading Kentucky in blocks four times with her 6-foot-3 frame. The Tyrone, Georgia native averaged 20.3ppg and 14.8rpg in her senior season at Sandy Creek High School en route to a GHSA Region 5 Championship.

This commitment is also likely a recruiting win by Rutgers' second-year assistant coach Nneka Enemkpali. She was on USC's staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator when the Trojans were targeting Walker out of high school and ultimately finished as a finalist in her recruitment. Enemkpali specializes in coaching up bigs, and obviously she has found something to like in Walker if she did end up recruiting her for a second time.

Walker's bio on UKAthletics.com describes her as a "tough, back-to-back post player that is mobile with great hands … Strong rebounder and shot blocker… Can run the floor well … Can score from the high post and has range to the 3-point line."

The Scarlet Knights had a need down low, as Kassondra Brown's graduation meant that the only two players on the block remaining were Chyna Cornwell and Destiny Adams. However, Walker will likely not be the only addition at the big spot as the trio of Brown, Adams and Cornwell would struggle with foul trouble at times.

Walker's playstyle as a post player with flashes of a perimeter game to go along with strong rim protection is also similar to Brown's game, as that could be a ceiling for Walker if she develops properly.