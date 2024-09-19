Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its full 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Thursday, ahead of a highly-anticipated campaign in head coach Coquese Washington's third season at the helm.

With new talent such as incoming five-star Kiyomi McMiller and several returnees including All-Big Ten Second Teamer Destiny Adams, the nonconference slate will be a good test for the Scarlet Knights before they head into another rugged Big Ten Conference.

"This will be a fun and exciting season of basketball for Scarlet Knight fans," Washington said after Rutgers' nonconference schedule was released in August. "Our fans will have the chance to see some of the nation's best talent playing in Jersey Mike's Arena this year. We look forward to the tremendous support and home court advantage our fan base will provide."

Here is Rutgers' full schedule for this upcoming season.