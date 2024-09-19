Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
Alec Crouthamel  •  TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its full 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Thursday, ahead of a highly-anticipated campaign in head coach Coquese Washington's third season at the helm.

With new talent such as incoming five-star Kiyomi McMiller and several returnees including All-Big Ten Second Teamer Destiny Adams, the nonconference slate will be a good test for the Scarlet Knights before they head into another rugged Big Ten Conference.

"This will be a fun and exciting season of basketball for Scarlet Knight fans," Washington said after Rutgers' nonconference schedule was released in August. "Our fans will have the chance to see some of the nation's best talent playing in Jersey Mike's Arena this year. We look forward to the tremendous support and home court advantage our fan base will provide."

Here is Rutgers' full schedule for this upcoming season.

Rutgers Women's Basketball Full 2024-25 Schedule
BOLD signifies away/neutral site game
DateOpponent (2023-24 Final NET Ranking)Venue

Sunday, October 27th (Exhibition)

Caldwell (N/A)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Monday, November 4th

Manhattan (241)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, November 7th

Cornell (268)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, November 10th

NJIT (307)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Friday, November 15th

Iona (308)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Tuesday, November 19th

at Virginia Tech (19)

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA)

Sunday, November 24th

Princeton (35)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Friday, November 29th

Marquette (42)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, November 30th

Georgia Southern (216)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, December 8th

at Wisconsin (120)

Kohl Center (Madison, WI)

Wednesday, December 11th

Fairleigh Dickinson (318)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, December 15th

Wagner (356)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, December 21st

Lafayette (320)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, December 29th

Ohio State (9)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, January 2nd

at Maryland (32)

Xfinity Center (College Park, MD)

Sunday, January 5th

USC (10)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Wednesday, January 8th

at Minnesota (67)

Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

Sunday, January 12th

Nebraska (25)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Wednesday, January 15th

Michigan State (22)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, January 18th

at Michigan (49)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)

Thursday, January 23rd

UCLA (6)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, January 26th

at Penn State (29)

Bryce Jordan Center (State College, PA)

Thursday, January 30th

Illinois (41)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, February 6th

at Indiana (13)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

Sunday, February 9th

Purdue (68)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, February 13th

at Iowa (5)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

Monday, February 17th

Northwestern (188)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, February 20th

at Washington (50)

Alaska Airlines Arena (Seattle, WA)

February 23rd

at Oregon (104)

Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)

March 2nd

Penn State (29)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

- Late West Coast Trip: The Scarlet Knights get their customary two road games out west against newcomers Washington and Oregon late in February, as most of the eastern teams get them back-to-back to reduce the cross-country travel.

- Tough Start: Though the nonconference schedule features many of the weaker teams in the region, the Big Ten slate kicks off with a gauntlet. Wisconsin dominated the Scarlet Knights in both matchups last season led by Serah Willliams, followed by an Ohio State team that could be among the conference elite. Up next after that...

- Hello Old Friend: In the third game of the conference slate, Rutgers matches up with Maryland in College Park, where they will face former Scarlet Knight Kaylene Smikle for the first time. Smikle missed the Big Ten slate and entered the transfer portal following the season. Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese brought in Smikle along with several other talented players from the transfer portal, as they look to retake their spot among the top teams in the Big Ten.

- One-Year Anniversary: On January 5th, Rutgers hosts USC and star JuJu Watkins, among many other standouts for the Trojans. For the second year in a row, this means the Scarlet Knights will host the favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year on January 5th, as they hosted Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on the same day last season.

Stay tuned for all Rutgers Women's Basketball news here at The Knight Report!

