Rutgers women's basketball defeated/fell to Fairfield 78-54 at Jersey Mike's Arena on Monday night. The Scarlet Knights dropped to 3-3, while the Stags moved to 3-1 on the season. This was the Scarlet Knights' final test at home before traveling to Las Vegas to participate in the South Point Shootout over Thanksgiving weekend.

Rutgers got out to a quick start, but Fairfield quickly countered before going on a tear of their own, closing the first quarter on an 18-0 run to go up 34-14. The Stags shot a blistering 8-of-11 from the three-point line in the opening period. Much of the same remained in the second quarter, with the lead ballooning to 26 at its highest point midway through the quarter. From there, the Scarlet Knights began to make it close again, capitalizing on a 1-for-11 stretch for Fairfield. They trailed by 16 at halftime, outscoring the Stags 17-13 in the period.