Rutgers women's basketball defeated Wagner 86-43 at Jersey Mike's Arena in the second game of the season for the Scarlet Knights as they move to 2-0 on the year. In the official season opener for the Seahawks, they moved to 0-1. They were led once again by Destiny Adams, who notched her second double-double in a row as a Scarlet Knight, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, along with dishing five assists.

"Destiny is a Swiss Army knife," head coach Coquse Washington said. "She does a lot of different things for us, she can start the transition, she can rebound, she can push it; she can get started on the front end, she can finish, she knocks down free throws, and she's a pretty good passer too. Her versatility is something that we're going to keep trying to exploit and find all the ways we can use her in different spots and ways." Rutgers hit the ground running immediately, gaining the lead from the opening tip and not relinquishing it for the rest of the game. Toward the end of the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights really began to pile on the points. They held the Seahawks scoreless for the final 5:31, forcing five turnovers along the way. They thrived especially in transition throughout the game, leading to several opportunities getting to the basket and shooting from the outside. Jillian Huerter nailed a three-point attempt for the first points of her college career off of a skip pass to beat the Wagner zone. She later made another in the second quarter to give her six points in the first half. It was more of the same in the second quarter, where Rutgers outscored the Seahawks 27-9. Of the 48 points they scored in the first half, 32 of them were off the fast break. Adams shined especially running the break, scoring 7 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. All four of those assists were off a fast break opportunity as well, as she converted on several outlet passes to open teammates. Kaylene Smikle also began to look more like her old self, getting to the free throw line on several occasions, making nine of her ten first half attempts at the line. The Scarlet Knights in the first half as a whole had a bounce-back performance from the charity stripe, going 15-of-16 as a team.