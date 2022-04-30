Rutgers Women's Basketball: C. Vivian Stringer announces her retirement

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Legendary Rutgers women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement on Saturday.

The Naismith Hall of Fame inductee's retirement becomes effective on Sept. 1, 2022. A national search for the next head coach at Rutgers will begin immediately.

Stringer coached on the sidelines for 50 years at Cheyney State, Iowa, and then with the Scarlet Knights, earning 1,055 wins in the process with four Final Four appearances and 28 berths into the NCAA Tournament.

“I am officially announcing my retirement," Stringer said in a statement. "My life has been defined by coaching and I've been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together. There's always a soft spot in my heart for the University of Iowa and Dr. Christine Grant for giving me my first major coaching position, when me and my husband trusted her to move our family to Iowa. She was a strong believer in women's rights and that's a responsibility that I have championed and will continue to take up the fight for.

"After recently celebrating the first women's Final Four team at Cheyney State University, where it all started, it sat with me that I have been at this for a long time. It is important to step aside and challenge others to step up and take this game forward. I am forever indebted to all the coaches who I worked beside. Some were former players, some were colleagues, but all were friends and family at the end of the day and were my most trusted relationships. To the young ladies that I was fortunate to have coached and mentored into the women and leaders of today, keep pushing the barriers, keep pushing for your spot at the table, and always know who you are.

"This was the hardest decision of my life, but I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most. I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children, and grandchildren. I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life."