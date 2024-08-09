PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces 2024-25 nonconference schedule

Alec Crouthamel • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@aleccr12
Beat writer for women's basketball here at TKR, as well as covering all other things Scarlet Knights. Also working as a broadcaster with WRSU student radio and hoping to do more in the future!

Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Friday, ahead of a highly-anticipated campaign in head coach Coquese Washington's third season at the helm.

With new talent such as incoming five-star Kiyomi McMiller and several returnees including All-Big Ten Second Teamer Destiny Adams, the nonconference slate will be a good test for the Scarlet Knights before they head into another rugged Big Ten Conference.

"This will be a fun and exciting season of basketball for Scarlet Knight fans," Washington said in a release. "Our fans will have the chance to see some of the nation's best talent playing in Jersey Mike's Arena this year. We look forward to the tremendous support and home court advantage our fan base will provide."

Here is Rutgers' upcoming nonconference slate.

Rutgers Women's Basketball 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
Date Opponent (2023-24 Final NET Ranking) Venue

Sunday, October 27th (Exhibition)

Caldwell (N/A)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Monday, November 4th

Manhattan (241)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Thursday, November 7th

Cornell (268)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, November 10th

NJIT (307)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Friday, November 15th

Iona (308)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Tuesday, November 19th

at Virginia Tech (19)

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA)

Sunday, November 24th

Princeton (35)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Friday, November 29th

Marquette (42)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, November 30th

Georgia Southern (216)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Wednesday, December 11th

Fairleigh Dickinson (318)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Sunday, December 15th

Wagner (356)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, December 21st

Lafayette (320)

Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
BOLD signifies away/neutral site game

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

- Staying Home: The Scarlet Knights' nonconference schedule only features one game away from the friendly confines of Jersey Mike's Arena, the second half of a home-and-home with Virginia Tech. Though the Hokies lost head coach Kenny Brooks and several pieces from their last two years of dominance, it will still be a tough matchup on the road in Blacksburg.

- Welcome Back!: Rutgers welcomes back five opponents on their nonconference slate from last season, facing off against Manhattan, Virginia Tech, Princeton, Wagner, and Lafayette for the second year in a row. They also faced Cornell and NJIT in the 2022-23 campaign.

- Old Foes Return: An interesting wrinkle to the schedule is hosting Marquette, a former Big East rival, on November 29th. The Scarlet Knights have never lost to the Golden Eagles in ten games, though the two teams have not matched up against each other since 2013.

- Battle on the Banks: The matchup against Marquette and the following game against Georgia Southern will be played as part of the inagural Battle on the Banks, a Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Rutgers and Washington in partnership with J5 Inc., according to a release. Maryland Eastern Shore will also participate in the tournament.

The expected December Big Ten matchup(s) will also likely occur during the 11-day gap between the Georgia Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson games. While the full conference schedule has not yet been announced, the Scarlet Knights' home and away opponents have been released with a new format featuring 18 conference games and only one home & away opponent.

2024-25 Rutgers Women's Basketball Big Ten Opponents
Home Only Away Only Home &amp; Away

Illinois (41)

Indiana (13)

Penn State (29)

Michigan State (22)

Iowa (4)

Nebraska (25)

Maryland (32)

Northwestern (188)

Michigan (49)

Ohio State (9)

Minnesota (67)

Purdue (68)

Wisconsin (120)

USC (10)

Washington (50)

UCLA (6)

Oregon (104)
Final 2023-24 NET Rankings in parentheses

Stay tuned for all Rutgers Women's Basketball news here at The Knight Report!

