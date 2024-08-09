"This will be a fun and exciting season of basketball for Scarlet Knight fans," Washington said in a release. "Our fans will have the chance to see some of the nation's best talent playing in Jersey Mike's Arena this year. We look forward to the tremendous support and home court advantage our fan base will provide."

With new talent such as incoming five-star Kiyomi McMiller and several returnees including All-Big Ten Second Teamer Destiny Adams, the nonconference slate will be a good test for the Scarlet Knights before they head into another rugged Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Friday, ahead of a highly-anticipated campaign in head coach Coquese Washington's third season at the helm.

- Staying Home: The Scarlet Knights' nonconference schedule only features one game away from the friendly confines of Jersey Mike's Arena, the second half of a home-and-home with Virginia Tech. Though the Hokies lost head coach Kenny Brooks and several pieces from their last two years of dominance, it will still be a tough matchup on the road in Blacksburg.

- Welcome Back!: Rutgers welcomes back five opponents on their nonconference slate from last season, facing off against Manhattan, Virginia Tech, Princeton, Wagner, and Lafayette for the second year in a row. They also faced Cornell and NJIT in the 2022-23 campaign.

- Old Foes Return: An interesting wrinkle to the schedule is hosting Marquette, a former Big East rival, on November 29th. The Scarlet Knights have never lost to the Golden Eagles in ten games, though the two teams have not matched up against each other since 2013.

- Battle on the Banks: The matchup against Marquette and the following game against Georgia Southern will be played as part of the inagural Battle on the Banks, a Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Rutgers and Washington in partnership with J5 Inc., according to a release. Maryland Eastern Shore will also participate in the tournament.

The expected December Big Ten matchup(s) will also likely occur during the 11-day gap between the Georgia Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson games. While the full conference schedule has not yet been announced, the Scarlet Knights' home and away opponents have been released with a new format featuring 18 conference games and only one home & away opponent.