The program's third-leading scorer all-time just finished off her third consecutive All-Star campaign with the Chicago Sky, and will officially join the program once her work with the USA Basketball Women's National Team is complete, as she worked to make the team's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rutgers women's basketball and head coach Coquese Washington announced that former Scarlet Knights star Kahleah Copper would be returning to the program, in the role of Director of Athletic Culture & Professional Development. Copper will work with the players on the team in order to help them achieve their professional goals and give them a perspective of what that professional life is like.

“She is going to come in and give them the business every day,” she said. “I told her don’t take it easy on them. Do not take it easy on them.”

"What she's going to bring to the table is the ability to groom our players for the next level," Washington said. "That's both on the court and off the court. Often it's a big transition for players when they go play."

Junior wing Destiny Adams is also looking forward to what Copper's experience and expertise can bring to the team.

"I think it's really exciting to have somebody come back, and somebody who plays professionally," she said. "I think it's really cool for them to mentor us and push us to be the best we can be."

Adams also noted the impact she can have on the practice court in terms of team improvement.

"I think I'm looking forward to her just pushing me to be even better than I am," she added. "I think it's really cool coming from somebody that's played at the highest level, that's the most exciting part for me."

Copper, the seventh overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, won a Finals MVP after leading the Sky to the 2021 WNBA Championship. She signed a multiyear deal with Chicago in September, that keeps her in the Windy City through 2025.

"My blood runs Scarlet, and I can't wait to be back home on campus helping this program that is so important to me," she said in a release by Rutgers Athletics. "I'm grateful to Rutgers and the coaching staff for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I will pour everything I have into our players and lean in on everything that I have learned in my career to help them reach their highest level both on and off the court."

Washington emphasized just how important it is to keep in contact with those former players and keep up the family culture in the program.

"This is a big family," she said. "Especially with the players that are in the WNBA. We just have such a big sorority of Rutgers alums that are in the league, and they look out for each other, take care of each other, and the ones that are in the league now are looking at our program and they're saying, 'whoever's next, come on let's go, let's see what we can do to help get you ready'. Our fans have been incredible, but our alumni base has been amazing."

"The way that they have embraced this team, this coaching staff, has been phenomenal," she added. "I think Tasha [Pointer], and now Kahleah, and Ali Hoesly, who's our manager, all of them have been really instrumental in helping make sure that the alums and former players know they're welcome here."

Adams agreed, taking in the family aspect even as a newer player.

"It just shows that we are a family and we always will be," she said. "Once you're a Scarlet Knight, you're always a Scarlet Knight, and I think that's really special."

