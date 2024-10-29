Rutgers Women's Basketball 3-2-1: Caldwell Exhibition Ediiton

Following Sunday's exhibition win, here are three things that went well, two things to improve on, and one question still to be answered.

There are usually not a ton of concrete takeaways from an exhibition - particularly one against a Division II opponent - but after a tough 8-24 campaign last season, it was important to see the team in action before the team's season opener.

1. Flexing the frontcourt muscle

The Scarlet Knights had a clear size advantage coming into the game - The Cougars' roster features just three players over six feet tall, compared to six for Rutgers - and the team capitalized on it.

Forwards Destiny Adams and Janae Walker each grabbed at least ten rebounds, and forwards Zachara Perkins and Chyna Cornwell finished with nine. As a team, the Scarlet Knights outrebounded the Cougars 63-40, including 23 offensive rebounds leading to 31 second-chance points. They denied several of Caldwell's chances at the rim, with 11 blocked shots. Walker and junior forward Antonia Bates each led the way with three rejections, and six different players blocked a shot.

Rutgers also dominated the low block on offense, scoring 42 points in the paint while attempting 47 free throws. It was obvious the coaching staff saw an advantage and went to it early and often, as several of the offensive sets were built for Adams to get low-post positioning, and she did just that on several occasions.

The Scarlet Knights should be able to create plenty of opportunities on both ends of the floor due to their size advantage, as even against many Big Ten opponents they held their own protecting the rim and getting to the basket. It should be a strength with many of the frontcourt pieces on the team.

2. Newcomers showed up and showed out

Another positive to come out of the exhibition is how the team's new players - freshmen and transfers - performed in their first games as Scarlet Knights. They all contributed in multiple ways and look to have important roles on the team.

Freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller was the star of the recruiting class, and brought that hype and excitement to her unofficial collegiate debut. Though she did not start the game and did not enter until the beginning of the second quarter, she still finished the first half as Rutgers' second-leading scorer with 11 points in the second quarter. The Silver Spring, Maryland native finished as the game's second-leading scorer overall with 21 points and six rebounds on 9-for-19 shooting from the floor including 2-for-5 from the three-point line.

McMiller also brought her trademark flair to the court, burying an array of floaters, three-pointers, and shots at the rim with her elite ballhandling ability. At one point in the third quarter, she whipped out the Shake and Bake, a dribble move specialty of former NBA star Jamal Crawford. Though she missed the jumper that followed, McMiller flashed the talent that ranked her as a five-star prospect nicknamed "The Product". While she can still improve on working within the flow of the offense, McMiller's pure talent at the college level is sure to bring plenty of excitement to Jersey Mike's Arena this season.

Perkins, the other freshman in the class, had a strong performance in her own right. Getting the start at the wing spot next to Bates, Perkins made an impact early and often. She took on multiple defensive assignments both on the perimeter and at the rim and was solid all-around. She scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked two shots. On offense, she had an equal impact, comfortably driving to the rim and operating on the perimeter to set up the team's outside-in sets. Perhaps most notably, she got to the rim and fought through contact, shooting 8-for-11 from the free throw line.

Though it remains to be seen how big Perkins' role will be come Big Ten play, her versatility and two-way style definitely has a place on the Scarlet Knights early in her career.

"I think for me, I've always prioritized defense," she said after the game. "I take pride in it, and I think on the college level it's definitely a faster pace, so just making sure I still take the same things I did in high school that helped me and move them into college."

Boston College transfer JoJo Lacey also got the start, as part of a bigger starting lineup featuring all five players at six feet or taller. Lacey was one of four Scarlet Knights in double figures, scoring 13 points to go along with four rebounds. She played a solid game defensively and flashed some perimeter play offensively, draining two three-pointers.

Lacey's experience as a fifth-year senior is key for a younger team, especially given she has four years of high-major basketball under her belt. She fits the mold of a bigger, versatile guard that Rutgers has plenty of on this roster, and if she can continue to hit from the perimeter to go along with her slashing ability to the rim, the Douglassville, Pennsylvania native will play a big role for this year's Scarlet Knights.

Walker, the fourth newcomer to get game action against Caldwell, joined Rutgers after spending her freshman season at Kentucky. Most of her time on the floor came in the second half, where she made her biggest impact. Again, the Scarlet Knights' size advantage was apparent with Walker on the court, as she grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots in just 12 minutes.

Parts of Walker's game are still raw, such as her low-post game on the offensive end, but her impact on the boards cannot be understated. If she continues to develop as the season goes on she can turn into a reliable backup center this season and potentially take on a bigger role in the future.

3. Destiny Adams leads the way

While the Scarlet Knights had several contributors play well, the leader of them all was once again Adams. Ahead of her senior campaign - and second at Rutgers - Adams is poised to lead the team in scoring and rebounding yet again.

Last year, she was pushed into a larger role midway through the season when the Scarlet Knights lost Kaylene Smikle for the season. She blossomed into a star during Big Ten play, leading the team with eight double-doubles during the season and dominated the low block as the season went on, capped off by a record-breaking 31-point, 24-rebound performance in a Big Ten Tournament loss to Minnesota.

Her follow-up in the preseason was just as dominant, pacing the team with a 24-point, 12-rebound double double. She was most effective on the low block as per usual, but also added some new wrinkles to her game, attempting more shots outside the paint including two three-pointers. Though she missed both, it's important to see Adams expand her range as she looks to round out her skillset, and adding a perimeter shot to her arsenal makes it even tougher to guard her down low.

Adams also had an impressive perimeter day on the defensive end, leading all players with five steals on the day. On several occassions, she made plays by blitzing a screen or switching onto the ballhandler, poking the ball free and creating easy opportunities for points. Even more impressive was the fact Adams did not get whistled for any reach-in fouls, showing her quick hands and good timing when she goes for the steals.

Even over an offseason, Adams showed improvement in multiple facets of her game, and that will be key as she becomes fully entrenched as one of the team's leaders on and off the court.