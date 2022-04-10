Rutgers baseball sweeps Nebraska

Rutgers Baseball completed their three-game sweep versus Nebraska on Sunday as the Scarlet Knights blew out the Cornhuskers in the series finale with a 19-1 win.

​For the most part, it was a tight ballgame but that all changed in the top of the seventh as the Rutgers offense exploded by scoring ten runs in the seventh to make it a 13-1 game. They would add another six runs before completing the sweep and extending their winning streak to ten games.

​Sophomore left-handed Justin Sinibaldi got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Sinibaldi had one of his best outings this season he pitched 5.1 innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks and three strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Sam Portnoy came in relief for Sinibaldi and was excellent in his short outing. The redshirt-freshman pitcher threw 1.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

​Kyle Muller and Joe Mazza both came in relief to record the final six outs and secure the Rutgers win. Muller pitched one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Mazza shut the door in the ninth on eight pitches as he got two fly outs and a groundout to help Rutgers complete their series sweep over Nebraska.

​At the plate, the Rutgers offense had an explosive day in which they scored nineteen runs on nineteen hits. Redshirt-junior Chris Brito had a monster game at the plate as he went 3-5 with two home runs and six RBIs.

​Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also had a big game as he went 3-5 with a two runs scored and a grand slam to centerfield. Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko also went 3-5 with a solo home run and a walk.

​Left fielder Evan Sleight finally had a nice game at the dish as he had been struggling in his past couple of games. Sleight went 3-6 with a double, two-run home run and four RBIs. Freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-6 with two singles and Richie Schiekofer went 2-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.