Rutgers Basketball wing Caleb McConnell has been invited to the 2023 NBA G-League Elite Camp, which is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois on May 13th according to a source.

The G-League Elite Camp is basically the NBA Combine, but for G-League coaches, scouts and front office personnel. Players will go through a number of drills and will scrimmage in five on five games against one another in the hopes of earning an invite to the NBA Combine.

Now going back to McConnell, he had a solid year for the Scarlet Knights this past season averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Not only did he lead the Big Ten in steals last season with 71, but he also eclipsed former Scarlet Knight Eddie Jordan for the most career steals with 221 total.

On top of all that, McConnell earned several other accolades during his time on the banks as he won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year outright in 2021-22 and was named a co-winner of the award again in 2022-23. With that honor, he is the only individual award winner at Rutgers since they joined the conference in 2014.

McConnell will join fellow Scarlet Knight and former teammate Cliff Omoruyi also earned an invite to the camp as reported by Zach Braziller of the New York Post.