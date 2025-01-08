Rutgers wing Antonia Bates to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Junior wing Antonia Bates announced on social media today that she will miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury, with surgery upcoming. Bates played in and started the Scarlet Knights' first five games but only played 15 minutes in the November 19th loss to Virginia Tech. She has not played since.

Amid a tough stretch of play with the Big Ten schedule fully underway, Rutgers Women's Basketball has lost a big contributor for the season.

Bates averaged 1.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game in her junior year but was coming off a sophomore year where her role expanded, taking on primary ballhandling duties at times when Rutgers suffered multiple guard injuries.

The Rutgers Prep alum made a name for herself on the defensive end, leading the Scarlet Knights in blocks in each of her first two seasons and often picking up the opposing team's primary scorer in the backcourt.

With the expectation of a medical redshirt being granted, Bates will have two years of eligibility remaining starting next season.