Rutgers wide receiver Christian Dremel talks spring practice

“Everyone has a hardworking mentality, we’ve been putting a lot of work in since the winter,” Dremel said. “We’re just out here working every single day just trying to continue on improving on those plays so it’s been good.”

Now entering his junior year, Rutgers wide receiver Christian Dremel looks to take the next step and compete alongside the rest of the Scarlet Knights’ receiving corps.

Coming off a season in which he played in seven games and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten list for the second time, Dremel credits his coaches and teammates for helping continue his growth as a player.

“I kind of just credit it to this offseason, meeting with coach [Damiere] Shaw, he’s been a huge help and a great coach to be around,” Dremel continued. “I think just being around this program and being around coach [Greg] Schiano, they push you to be better every single day.”

With star receiver Bo Melton graduating, Dremel and the Scarlet Knights will look to fill the gap the former team captain leaves as he looks to hear his name called on NFL draft day.

“I learned a lot from Bo,” Dremel said. “Just being around a guy that’s now preparing for the NFL Draft was definitely a great opportunity to have. I learned a lot from him like his work ethic, working out with him in the weight room, and seeing how he does things so that was a privilege that I had.”

The Caldwell native also looks to take the hard work he put into winter workouts and continue to translate it into spring practices.

“It starts in the weight room every single day and we were pushing each other all winter trying to get stronger, bigger, and faster,” Dremel added. “So coming out here on the field now it’s fun and we get to have fun out here and play with each other.”