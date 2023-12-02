Advertisement
Rutgers welcomes No. 24 Illinois to town for Saturday Showdown

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back at the RAC aka Jersey Mike's Arena later today as they welcome the No. 24 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to town for the program's first Big Ten Conference matchup of the season.

With that being said, here's everything you need to know about today's game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: BTN aka Big Ten Network

(Can't find the game? Click here)

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

WHEN: Saturday at 4:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Illinois -1.5pts || Over / Under of 135 total points

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM 2023-24 KenPom 2023-24 ESPN BPI 2022-23 NET RANKING 2022-23 SAGARIN

Rutgers

56

49

40

42

Illinois

26

16

36

30

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 ILLINOIS RECORD: 5-1 / Notable wins against Western Illinois, Oakland and Southern.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois currently leading the series currently 11-4. The most recent game was February 2023 where the Illini defeated the Scarlet Knights 69-60. However Rutgers also holds a three game home winning streak versus Illinois dating back to to February 2020.

RECRUIT COMPARISON....

