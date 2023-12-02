Rutgers Basketball is back at the RAC aka Jersey Mike's Arena later today as they welcome the No. 24 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to town for the program's first Big Ten Conference matchup of the season.
With that being said, here's everything you need to know about today's game.
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
WHEN: Saturday at 4:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Illinois -1.5pts || Over / Under of 135 total points
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
TEAM
2023-24 KenPom
2023-24 ESPN BPI
2022-23 NET RANKING
2022-23 SAGARIN
Rutgers
56
49
40
42
Illinois
26
16
36
30
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 ILLINOIS RECORD: 5-1 / Notable wins against Western Illinois, Oakland and Southern.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois currently leading the series currently 11-4. The most recent game was February 2023 where the Illini defeated the Scarlet Knights 69-60. However Rutgers also holds a three game home winning streak versus Illinois dating back to to February 2020.