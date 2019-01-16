The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s basketball team has been one of the hottest teams in the nation over the past few weeks, as they are now on a nine-game winning streak. The No. 20-ranked team in the nation added its sixth Big Ten victory tonight when they managed to hold off a pesky Purdue Boilermakers team.

Rutgers was only up by two at half, but after the break, the home team refused to give up the lead the rest of the way. Rutgers went on to win the game in overtime by a final score of 65-63.

“First off Purdue is an outstanding team and I want to give credit to their coach," C. Vivian Stringer told TKR. "The greatest fear is that we will feel the pressure because we know the last time we were ranked and lost, we didn't return to the top 25. A lot of it has to do with the maturity of the upperclassmen. It was a great effort by everybody."

The Scarlet Knights also managed to have one heck of a defensive performance tonight as they forced the Purdue to 20 turnovers.

“Purdue is recognized as one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten," said Stringer. "Well we lay claim to that as well. They can have their spot and we will have our spot. We believe that we are a great defensive team as well. At the end of the day we don't care if the score if 13-12, as long as we have that 13."