Can Rutgers do it again?

Friday, the ninth-seeded Scarlet Knights face top-seeded Purdue at the United Center in Chicago, Ill in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch and listen to the game.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. Rutgers has won five out of the last six matchups including this past January.

Rutgers beat eighth-seeded Michigan on Thursday.