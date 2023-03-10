News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-10 07:04:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers vs. Purdue: How to watch, key stats, and more

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Can Rutgers do it again?

Friday, the ninth-seeded Scarlet Knights face top-seeded Purdue at the United Center in Chicago, Ill in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch and listen to the game.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. Rutgers has won five out of the last six matchups including this past January.

Rutgers beat eighth-seeded Michigan on Thursday.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD

HOW TO WATCH...

WHO: 9-Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. 1-Michigan

WHEN: Friday, March 10 at 12:00 p.m. E.T || BTN || WCBS 880

WHERE: United Center, Chicago, Ill.

NOTABLE RANKINGS...

RUTGERS || PURDUE

NET: No.38 || No. 5

KENPOM: No. 35 || No. 6

ESPN BPI: No. 24 || No. 7

SAGARIN: No. 45 || No. 10

T-RANK: No. 37 || No. 6

KEY FIGURES...

STAT COMPARISON
STAT RUTGERS PURDUE

OVERALL RECORD

19-13

26-5

CONFERENCE RECORD

11-10 (incl. B1G Tourney)

15-5

POINTS PER GAME

68.0

73.2

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

60.0

62.5

FIELD GOAL %

42.9%

46.1%

ASSISTS PER GAME

15.0

15.3

REBOUNDS PER GAME

37.8

38.7

STEALS PER GAME

8.8

4.9

BLOCKS PER GAME

3.9

3.8

INJURY REPORT...

B1G INJURY REPORT
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

Rutgers

Mawot Mag

Knee

(Torn ACL)

OUT

Purdue

None

None

None

RECRUIT COMPARISON | PROJECTED STARTING 5....

--------------------------------------------------------------

QUOTE

"Just like a team effort. Last time we beat them as a team. Like my guys did, like deflect the passes. Just have to keep them out the paint. In order to get this 'W', we have to play as a team. We're going to do that tomorrow." -- Cliff Omoruyi

PREDICTION...

Purdue 69, Rutgers 52

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}