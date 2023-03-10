Rutgers vs. Purdue: How to watch, key stats, and more
Can Rutgers do it again?
Friday, the ninth-seeded Scarlet Knights face top-seeded Purdue at the United Center in Chicago, Ill in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch and listen to the game.
This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. Rutgers has won five out of the last six matchups including this past January.
HOW TO WATCH...
WHO: 9-Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. 1-Michigan
WHEN: Friday, March 10 at 12:00 p.m. E.T || BTN || WCBS 880
WHERE: United Center, Chicago, Ill.
NOTABLE RANKINGS...
RUTGERS || PURDUE
NET: No.38 || No. 5
KENPOM: No. 35 || No. 6
ESPN BPI: No. 24 || No. 7
SAGARIN: No. 45 || No. 10
T-RANK: No. 37 || No. 6
KEY FIGURES...
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|PURDUE
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
19-13
|
26-5
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
11-10 (incl. B1G Tourney)
|
15-5
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
68.0
|
73.2
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
60.0
|
62.5
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
42.9%
|
46.1%
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
15.0
|
15.3
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
37.8
|
38.7
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
8.8
|
4.9
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
3.9
|
3.8
INJURY REPORT...
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
Rutgers
|
Mawot Mag
|
Knee
(Torn ACL)
|
OUT
|
Purdue
|
None
|
None
|
None
RECRUIT COMPARISON | PROJECTED STARTING 5....
--------------------------------------------------------------
QUOTE
"Just like a team effort. Last time we beat them as a team. Like my guys did, like deflect the passes. Just have to keep them out the paint. In order to get this 'W', we have to play as a team. We're going to do that tomorrow." -- Cliff Omoruyi
PREDICTION...
Purdue 69, Rutgers 52
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board