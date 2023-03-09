Eighth-seeded Rutgers Basketball picked up a huge victory as it defeated ninth-seeded Michigan 62-50 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

After trailing 28-25 at halftime, Rutger found its mojo on both ends of the court in the second half as it held Michigan without a field goal for over 13 minutes and just four in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights also caught fire on offense as they took a five-point lead before using an 18-7 run to take a 58-42 lead with 2:06 left in the game. Cam Spencer led the way with 18 points on 6-11 shooting while Derek Simpson added 13 points.

As a team, Rutgers finished the game shooting 39 percent and 5-18 from the 3-point line. Om the flip side, Michigan went 16-46 from the field and 33 percent from three.

In a see-saw first half, Rutgers scored on seven of its last eight possessions and used a 14-5 run to make it a 28-25 deficit at halftime. The Scarlet Knights took their first lead of the game following a layup from Antwone Woolfolk that put them up by two with 1:25 remaining in the first half.

Rutgers was also propelled by an 8-0 run, capped off with the basket from Woolfolk, before Michigan answered back with five straight points, including a buzzer-beating three from Joey Baker that put his team up at the break.

Rutgers finished the half shooting 29 percent from the field and 1-9 from three while the Wolverines went 48 percent from the field and 3-10 from three.

Woolfolk led the Scarlet Knights with six points on 3-4 shooting while Hunter Dickinson pioneered Michigan with 13 points on 6-10 shooting.