Rutgers visitors still high-spirited following loss to Ohio State
The Scarlet Knights took on Ohio State at SHI Stadium on Saturday and on hand were dozens of recruits across all four high school classes.
It was far and away the program's biggest recruiting weekend since the summer and even in a lopsided loss, the youngsters in attendance had plenty of good things to say about the experience.
Here are the best quotes from the top prospects who made the trip.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news