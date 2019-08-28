The Rutgers Scarlet Knights open up their 2019 season on Friday night in SHI Stadium, as they'll take on UMass, and try to start the year off on the right foot.

A Friday night opener means a lot of eyes on RU, with most teams playing Saturday, and many prospects in the area will be heading to "The Banks" to take in all of the action.

The Knight Report has gathered a list of high school stars expected to be in attendance for the game, a group that's currently numbering around 75 and still growing.

Remember: Recruiting is fluid, and that especially rings true for recruiting visits. All prospects listed below have stated intentions to be at Friday's game, but may not necessarily make it for a variety of reasons. Additionally, players not included here could end up on campus Friday.

THE COMMITS: Current Rutgers commits expected to be in attendance for the opener include TE Shawn Collins, DT Nick Bags, WR Ahmirr Robinson, and QB Evan Simon.