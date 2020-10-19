Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2020 football season against Michigan State.

Here at TKR we take a deep dive into the offensive schemes that the Scarlet Knights might see from the Spartans this coming weekend. Since this is a new staff in East Lansing, we will be taking a look at some plays from the 2019 Colorado Buffalo’s offense since both Head Coach Mel Tucker and Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson were working there last season.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!