Rutgers versus Michigan State: Previewing the Spartans Offense
Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2020 football season against Michigan State.
Here at TKR we take a deep dive into the offensive schemes that the Scarlet Knights might see from the Spartans this coming weekend. Since this is a new staff in East Lansing, we will be taking a look at some plays from the 2019 Colorado Buffalo’s offense since both Head Coach Mel Tucker and Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson were working there last season.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news