PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has suffered another loss today when the Maryland Terrapins came to town. The Terps went on a scoring spree to take down the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 48-7.

RUTGERS PLAYERS OF THE GAME:

OFFENSE — QB Johnny Langan

THE SKINNY: Although the first time starter did throw two interceptions today, he did a lot better than most thought he would. Langan was able to use his legs a lot to get out of trouble and made the Maryland defense think twice on certain plays. He also managed to take some deep shots down field, two of which were completed to Bo Melton (49 yards) and Isaiah Washington (37 yards). Not to mention he also scored the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights on a three yard run. Overall not a bad day for the redshirt freshman considered he was just named the starter earlier this week.

DEFENSE — NO ONE

THE SKINNY: It was hard to pick one good player who performed well on the defensive side of the ball for Rutgers. This unit ran by defensive coordinator Andy Buh gave up big plays all day long. The Scarlet Knights gave up four touchdowns, each of which was either a pass or run play for 23+ yards. (80yd pass (TD) / 23yd pass (TD) / 42yd rush (TD) and a 80yd rush (TD)). Something has to change immediately or this October and November could get real ugly for Rutgers.