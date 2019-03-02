PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to sneak yet another away conference victory today as they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-72. Here’s a quick look at the good, the bad and the The Knight Report's player of the game



THE GOOD - SCARLET KNIGHTS DEFENSE

The Rutgers defense played one of, if not its best defensive games of the entire 2018-2019 season. The Scarlet Knights were able to hold the No. 36 highest scoring offense in the country to just 72 points, all while the Hawkeyes shot the ball 35.7% on the night. THE BAD - THE LEADERS STRUGGLED Top of the Scarlet Knights top scorers just about every night are guard Geo Baker and forward Eugene Omoruyi, however today they struggled mightily. Between the two of them, they finished today shooting 4-of-13 from the field and only had a combined total of 11 points. Although the rest of the team shot very well, the Scarlet Knights will need an entire team effort if they want to secure the bye in round one of the Big Ten tournament.

TKR’S PLAYER OF THE GAME — RON HARPER JR. After dropping a career high 16 points against Iowa two weeks ago, Harper finished today with another new career high in points (27). He started out the game 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. UP NEXT - Rutgers will head back to the RAC on Wednesday (3/06) for a matchup against Penn State. The game is considered the Scarlet Knights senior day and will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network.