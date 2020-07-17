TheKnightReport - Rutgers transfer defensive tackle Ireland Burke ruled eligible by NCAA

According to a source familiar with the situation, TheKnightReport has learned that Rutgers Football defensive tackle Ireland Burke has been declared eligible to play football for the Scarlet Knights in 2020.

In mid-January Burke announced his decision to transfer from Boston College to Rutgers following the first semester of his freshman year. Now that he's been declared eligible, he will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Scarlet Knights.

Burke played his high school ball for Pope John (Sparta, NJ) and finished his senior season rated as the 40th overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for the class of 2019.

In his lone year at Boston College, the now 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle appeared in nine games and recorded six tackles.

For more on Rutgers latest addition, check out the video below as TKR's film analyst Alec Simpson breaks down Burke's senior year highlight tape.