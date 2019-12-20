Rutgers signed a class on Wednesday that included 16 high school seniors and two transfers. The class was a very solid haul for new head coach Greg Schiano, who salvaged the program's recruiting efforts in just about two weeks on the job.

But the Scarlet Knights may not be done before the Early Signing Period closes at 11:59 PM on Friday. One of their top remaining targets, defensive end Wesley Bailey of Clearwater (FL) Academy and a Canada-native, is deciding whether to sign today or wait until February to ink his letter of intent.

What will Bailey do? If he signs today, will Rutgers land him? The Knight Report has the inside scoop.

NOT A MEMBER OF THE KNIGHT REPORT? CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY AND SAVE 25% ON AN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP + GET $75 IN FREE NIKE GEAR!

ALREADY A MEMBER? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST