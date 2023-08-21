News More News
Rutgers To Host Bullish, Prolific Scoring 2025 G Trey McKenney

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Boasting arguably the best recruiting class in program history in a star-encrusted 2024 class, Rutgers continues to work at securing a promising future. The Scarlet Knights' staff will not rest on their laurels, as they have scoured the country for the best available in a booming Class of 2025 market.

Rutgers is slated to host a physical 6-foot-4 guard with an innate scoring aptitude in Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI) Trey McKenney on October 13. A Top-10 national recruit in the 2025 class, McKenney has also scheduled visits to Ole Miss and Georgetown. Ole Miss, of course, is looking to renew its winning ways with a highly proven, decorated but simultaneously controversial head coach in Chris Beard. Georgetown, of course, is hell-bent on revitalizing a recently floundering program, one now striving for the national prominence once synonymous with it.

