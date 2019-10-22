It's early for the 2022 recruiting cycle, but one of the players standing out in the class on the East Coast is Fresh Meadows (NY) St. Francis Prep defensive lineman Kaleb Artis.

The 6-foot-5, 261-pounder already holds offers from Rutgers and Fordham, and has been getting other interest from Penn State, Nebraska, and Syracuse, among others.

Artis was at SHI Stadium this past weekend to visit the Scarlet Knights and check out their Homecoming game against Minnesota. He spoke with The Knight Report following that trip.