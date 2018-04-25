Ticker
Rutgers takes down St. Peter's, 17-0

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team snagged their third win in four games today as the team was able to take down St. Peter's Peacocks by a score of 17-0.

Rutgers took the lead in the early second scoring three runs in the inning and just continued to pile it on throughout the game. The Scarlet Knights went on score 14 more runs over the next seven innings.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.

Scarlet Knights Hitting Stats
Position Player At Bats/Hits Hitting Summary

LF

Mike Nyisztor

3-for-6

Two singles, double, two RBIs

CF

Jawuan Harris

1-for-4

Double, HBP, strikeout, three RBIs

PH Kevin Blum

C

Nick Matera

0-for-4

Walk

3B

Carmen Sclafani

2-for-3

Single, Home Run, HBP, walk, stolen base, three RBIs

PH Anthony Greco

0-for-1

DH

Kyle Walker

2-for-4

Two singles, RBI

PH Tyler McNamara

1-for-1

Single

PH Aaron McLaughlin

0-for-0

Walk

1B

Chris Folinusz

2-for-3

Single, Triple, four RBIs

PH Anthony DeRosa

1-for-2

Single

SS

Dan DiGeorgio

1-for-3

Double, walk, RBI

PH Milo Freeman

0-for-2

2B

Kevin Welsh

2-for-4

Two singles, walk, three RBIs

RF

Luke Bowerbank

2-for-4

Two singles, one RBI
*Starters are listed in bold

Along with some good hitting today, the Scarlet Knights had some dominant pitching performances from the starters and the bullpen. Starter Eric Reardon threw a solid six innings of two hit shutout ball before handing off to the bullpen, who only allowed one more hit the entire game.

Scarlet Knights Pitching Stats
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

Eric Reardon

(W, 2-2) 6IP, two hits, one walk, two strikeouts (Total Pitches - 72)

Relief Pitcher

Kevin Romero

1IP

Relief Pitcher

Dylan McNulty

1IP, one strikeout

Relief Pitcher

Tevin Murray

1IP, one hit, one strikeout

Next up:

The Scarlet Knights baseball teams heads out to the midwest to take on the (20-16) Purdue Boilermakers in a three game series starting on Friday at 6pm on BTN Plus.

