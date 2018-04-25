BALLGAME! #RBaseball scores a season-high 17 runs & four pitchers combine for a three-hit shutout in a win over Saint Peter’s. Scarlet Knights improve to 22-15 on the season. pic.twitter.com/JwrlP9rDJL

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team snagged their third win in four games today as the team was able to take down St. Peter's Peacocks by a score of 17-0.

Rutgers took the lead in the early second scoring three runs in the inning and just continued to pile it on throughout the game. The Scarlet Knights went on score 14 more runs over the next seven innings.

More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.