BALLGAME! #RBaseball scores a season-high 17 runs & four pitchers combine for a three-hit shutout in a win over Saint Peter’s. Scarlet Knights improve to 22-15 on the season. pic.twitter.com/JwrlP9rDJL— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 25, 2018
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team snagged their third win in four games today as the team was able to take down St. Peter's Peacocks by a score of 17-0.
Rutgers took the lead in the early second scoring three runs in the inning and just continued to pile it on throughout the game. The Scarlet Knights went on score 14 more runs over the next seven innings.
More on the Scarlet Knights hitting stats below.
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Hitting Summary
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
3-for-6
|
Two singles, double, two RBIs
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
1-for-4
|
Double, HBP, strikeout, three RBIs
|
PH Kevin Blum
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
0-for-4
|
Walk
|
3B
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
2-for-3
|
Single, Home Run, HBP, walk, stolen base, three RBIs
|
PH Anthony Greco
|
0-for-1
|
DH
|
Kyle Walker
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, RBI
|
PH Tyler McNamara
|
1-for-1
|
Single
|
PH Aaron McLaughlin
|
0-for-0
|
Walk
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
2-for-3
|
Single, Triple, four RBIs
|
PH Anthony DeRosa
|
1-for-2
|
Single
|
SS
|
Dan DiGeorgio
|
1-for-3
|
Double, walk, RBI
|
PH Milo Freeman
|
0-for-2
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, walk, three RBIs
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
2-for-4
|
Two singles, one RBI
Along with some good hitting today, the Scarlet Knights had some dominant pitching performances from the starters and the bullpen. Starter Eric Reardon threw a solid six innings of two hit shutout ball before handing off to the bullpen, who only allowed one more hit the entire game.
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
Eric Reardon
|
(W, 2-2) 6IP, two hits, one walk, two strikeouts (Total Pitches - 72)
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Kevin Romero
|
1IP
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Dylan McNulty
|
1IP, one strikeout
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tevin Murray
|
1IP, one hit, one strikeout
Next up:
The Scarlet Knights baseball teams heads out to the midwest to take on the (20-16) Purdue Boilermakers in a three game series starting on Friday at 6pm on BTN Plus.