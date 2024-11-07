Rutgers takes down Cornell behind dominant fourth-quarter run

Rutgers Women's Basketball used a fourth-quarter surge to take down Cornell 72-61 at Jersey Mike's Arena on Thursday night. The Big Red (1-1, 0-0) led by five after the third quarter, but the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) immediately responded, taking the lead right back and not relinquishing it for the remainder of the game. Rutgers was once again led by senior forward Destiny Adams, who paced the team with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller - returning from an eye injury suffered early in Monday's win over Manhattan - nearly put up a triple-double in her second collegiate game with 8 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Adams reached the 30-point mark for the first time this season and the third time as a Scarlet Knight. Cornell was led by a heroic effort from junior forward Emily Pape that fell just short. She matched a career-high with 27 points in 38 minutes, joining Clarke Jackson as the only players in double-figures on the team.

Both teams started off fairly slowly in the first half, as the two teams were knotted up at 34 to end the first half. Adams and JoJo Lacey led the way with nine and eight points at the break, respectively. Lacey finished as the only other Scarlet Knight in double-figures with 11 points and five rebounds. The third quarter played out in a similar fashion, as a couple of late points gave the Big Red a 52-47 lead heading into the final ten minutes. Adams immediately went into takeover mode, scoring the first six points of the quarter to give Rutgers the lead back. Jackson hit on a three-point play for Cornell to take the lead once again, but Mya Petticord hit a catch-and-shoot three off a McMiller assist to give Rutgers the lead for good. In addition to the offense taking a step up in the fourth - the Scarlet Knights made six of their first eight shots from the floor - the defense matched the energy as well. The Big Red were held scoreless for over four and a half minutes, as Rutgers took a commanding 66-55 lead. "I think the message in that last huddle was that this was going to be our quarter," head coach Coquese Washington said after the game. "That we were going to put it all together and we were going to finish the game strong, and that's what we did." Adams in the fourth quarter alone scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds on a perfect 7-for-7 clip from the floor. Every time Rutgers needed a key bucket, Adams was there in transition and in the half-court offense.