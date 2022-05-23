Rutgers tabs Notre Dame Asst. Coquese Washington as new WBB head coach

Most recently, Washington was the associate head coach of the women's basketball program over at the Notre Dame, where she just completed her second season in a row with the program.

Rutgers Athletics has officially found its new women's basketball head coach as the university has hired Coquese Washington to take over the program.

Now prior to her time at Notre Dame, Washington spent 12 seasons as the head coach of the Penn State women’s basketball program, where she accumulated a record of 209-169. In that timespan, she helped lead the Lady Lions to two Big Ten regular season titles as well as multiple NCAA Tournament postseason appearances. The furthest her team ever got was to the Sweet Sixteen in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

Washington also spent time as an assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2019-20 as an associate head coach and prior to that spent nine seasons at her alma mater Notre Dame, which was also her first job in the coaching ranks.

Along with her coaching experience, Washington also has a good bit of playing experience too. She was a point guard for Notre Dame from 1998-03, where she played under Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. After that, she went on to spend the next few years playing professionally in both the WNBA where she won a championship in 2000 with the Houston Comets.

Washington is expected to have a press conference tomorrow afternoon inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena.