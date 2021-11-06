Rutgers suffers their third straight home loss this season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights weren't able to put it together today on the gridiron as they ended up losing to the No. 21 ranked Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 52-3 inside of SHI Stadium.

This was a pretty ugly game overall, but the Scarlet Knights offense struggled big time today as they went 0-for-6 in their first six drives of the game, featuring two interceptions and one turnover on downs. The lone bright spot was a few long catches by senior wideout and leading receiver Bo Melton, who had a very nice 35 yard reception in the first half.

Now with that being said, the defense didn't do much better, giving up 31 points in the first half and 52 total points to a Badgers team that came into today's matchup averaging 21.9 points per game. On top of that the rushing defense continues to struggle as gave up 300+ rushing yards to Wisconsin, marking the third time they've give up 200+ rushing yards in a game this year.

The bad news is that with this latest loss, Rutgers is now 4-5 (1-5) this 2021 college football season, but the good news is they still have a shot at a bowl game with three games remaining.