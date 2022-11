After nearly a week off from play, Rutgers Basketball returned to the hardwood today as they took on Temple up at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut losing to the Owls by a final score of 72-66.

It was an ugly start to the game for the Scarlet Knights as they couldn't make a bucket to save their life, shooting just 7-of-24 from the field and 0-of-5 from three in the first half. While this was happening, the Owls were doing quite the opposite scoring 38pts on 12-of-30 behind NJ native Khalif Battle's first half high of 13 points.

Luckily the Rutgers defense woke up for a bit in the second half to help lead a small comeback, forcing (13) Temple turnovers. However it wasn't enough to make up for the first half woes, lack of made three pointers (1-of-16) and lack of free throws (65.5%) for the Scarlet Knights, leading to an Owls victory in the end.