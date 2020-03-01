As announced via his Twitter page, four-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School Cliff Omoruyi is set to make his decision on where he wants to play college basketball “soon.” Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 230 lbs., the Roselle Catholic standout is ranked 36 nationally on rivals.com.

Back on Jan. 13, Omoruyi announced via his Twitter page that the five schools he had boiled his decision down to were Arizona State, Auburn, Rutgers, UConn, and Kentucky. Playing in the Union County Tournament Final on Saturday, Feb. 29, it was a rough night for Omoruyi as he scored just 3 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and recorded 3 blocks en route to his squad’s defeat to The Patrick School by a final score of 56-42. However, Omoruyi got a taste of how much Rutgers wants to lure him to Piscataway as the entire men’s basketball team and coaching staff as well as a number of Scarlet Knights fans made the trip to Harwood Arena at Kean University in order to cheer on the class of 2020 prospect. “All there is to say is Cliff received a lot of offers from other great schools but we want him at Rutgers to take the program forward and to represent the state of New Jersey at Rutgers,” Riot Squad member and junior at Rutgers Mert Ibis said prior to the game. “We’re going to show him all the support at his game so that he knows how much Rutgers fans care about him.”

Along with Ibis, fellow Riot Squad member Andrew Galvach also made the trip to Kean in order to see Omorouyi play. “As soon as we found out Roselle Catholic advanced and were going to play at Kean it was a no-brainer to have some of us go there and support Cliff while representing Rutgers,” Galvach said. “He’s an athletic freak who seems to be a perfect fit for the mold of the program right now and he has a chance to join a young core of guys right now.” While Harwood Arena does not present the same qualities as the RAC, Galvach was proud to see the amount of support that the Rutgers faithful were willing to show towards Omoruyi. “It was great seeing scarlet scattered around the arena,” the sophomore from Woodbridge said. “The players and coaches were all there to let Cliff know that we’re a legit fanbase and Rutgers is continuing to grow and we’re here to stay.”