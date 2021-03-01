Man that was ugly. Nebraska walks away with their third conference win on the year defeating Rutgers today by a final score of 72-51.

It was the early game struggles that did the Scarlet Knights in today as they once again gave up a big run to their opponent to open the game. At first it seemed like Nebraska couldn't miss, scoring 43 points in the first half on 16-of-29 from the field, this was also the Cornhuskers highest scoring total in the first half all season.

The second half wasn't much better as Rutgers defensive struggles continued, as they couldn't find anyone to stop Lat Mayen who scored a career high 25 points on the night.

As for the Scarlet Knights offense or lack there of, they had their second lowest scoring output this season with 51 points. Rutgers was led by Jacob Young who went 6-of-13 from the field to finish with 13 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Despite it being an ugly loss, the good news is that Rutgers Basketball is still considered an at-large bid by many bracketologists for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.