News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers still a top program for four-star RB Tirek Murphy

Vo9scwxqwlmpdzzlhsft
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights already have three commitments in the 2020 class, but they still have yet to land a running back recruit. One of the top guys on the board is Christ The King (NY) four-s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}